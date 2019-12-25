The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe fits into an interplanetary orbit between compact and midsize SUVs. Its size and more premium vibe are a little closer to the midsizers, while its standard engine and price tag are more comparable to the compacts. And for a lot of folks looking for an SUV in the $30,000 range, that should be a combination that makes a ton of sense. That it manages to look as good as it does inside and out should also be appealing to those who'd rather not drive something dull and drab that screams "family vehicle!"

So why should you think twice? It's actually a bit dull and drab to drive to be honest, and the more appealing turbo engine is exclusive to the priciest versions. It's also not the most rugged of family crossovers, with mediocre ground clearance and less functional roof racks. A Honda Passport or Subaru Outback would be a better fit for the Patagonia-clad set. For everyone else searching in either of those compact or midsize orbits, it should be considered a must-drive.

What's new for 2020?

The Santa Fe was all-new last year. For 2020, trim levels have been reorganized. There's now SE, SEL and Limited, while the SEL gains Convenience, Premium and Infinity Premium Audio packages. The former range-topping Ultimate trim has been discontinued, but the Limited gains all of its equipment as well as its higher price. On the other end of the trim spectrum, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning are no longer available on the base SE. It's still standard on all other trims. Wireless charging is also now available as an option on the SEL trim as part of the Convenience package and Hyundai's excellent blind-view monitor is now included on the Limited.

What's the interior and in-car technology like?

Smooth, curving horizontal lines and surfaces grace the dashboard and doors, providing more of an organic appearance than you'll find in competitors like the Honda Passport or Ford Edge. Soft-touch surfaces are plentiful, as even the dash has a soft, squishy feel to it. The switchgear isn't exactly up to luxury car standards, but the various buttons and knobs pleasingly move in a way that speaks to an underlying quality. Stepping up to Premium trim levels adds rich colors, leather and fake-but-classy-looking wood trim. There are a bunch of little cubbies and storage spaces in the center console area and in the doors. The two cupholders up front aren't huge, but will fit most regular drinks.



Technology is definitely a strong suit of the Santa Fe's. Even the most basic SE trim has the 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on board. As is usual for Hyundai's infotainment systems, the Santa Fe's is quick and easy to use — the vehicles we drove didn't appear to have any functionality hiccups either. The base car also comes with four USB ports, so everybody can plug in. If you opt for a more expensive Santa Fe, you'll get premium features like a head-up display and wireless phone charger.

How big is it?

The 2020 Santa Fe is a bit larger than its Santa Fe Sport predecessor, and at 187.8 inches in length, its size places it in between compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V and midsize models like the Honda Passport (although it's ultimately closer to the midsizers). As such, it could be a "just right" size for certain SUV shoppers in terms of balancing interior space with fuel economy and how much space you want taken up in your garage.

Functionally, the Santa Fe's back seat is bigger than most, with legroom that's actually better than most compact and midsize SUVs. Every Santa Fe also has a 60/40-split back seat that folds and generously reclines, but starting with the SEL Plus, it also slides to increase cargo volume or to bring kids a bit closer to mom and dad up front. Although common in three-row SUVs, a sliding back seat is rare in two-row models.

Beyond that back seat, the Santa Fe has about the same cargo capacity (35.9 cubic feet with seats raised, 71.2 lowered) as larger "compact" models like the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester, and just a bit less than larger midsizers like the Honda Passport and Ford Edge. Really, no matter what you compare it to, the Santa Fe ends up looking pretty good. It also benefits from a giant under-floor area that expands space further (pictured above, bottom left). When you're on a big family road trip, finding such bonus spaces can be the difference between bringing everything along and either leaving something at home or needing to affix a roof box.