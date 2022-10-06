The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD made its debut in September 2022, so it was only a matter of time before the GMC Sierra HD received a similar round of updates. Unveiled online, the truck gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8, among other changes.

GMC developed the Sierra HD primarily for towing and hauling so the most significant changes are found under the hood. The available 6.6-liter turbodiesel Duramax V8 engine now develops 470 horsepower at 2,800 rpm and 975 pound-feet of torque at 1,600 rpm, figures that represent increases of 25 and 65, respectively, over the 2023 model and that match the 2024 Silverado HD's. GMC notes it increased low-end torque by about 25% by fitting a new turbocharger. The V8 spins the rear or the four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

On the gasoline side of the spectrum, the 6.6-liter V8's output stays flat at 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque. It's now bolted to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and replacing the 2023 truck's six-speed lets the engine run closer to its peak power for longer periods. Here again, rear-wheel-drive comes standard and a part-time four-wheel-drive system is available across the entire line-up.

Properly equipped, the 2024 Sierra 2500 HD Crew Cab can tow up to 21,900 pounds. The standard 2500 HD's towing capacity checks in at 22,500 pounds (a 4,000-pound improvement), and the 3500 HD is capable of towing up to 36,000 pounds — that's nearly 13 Subaru BRZs.

Buyers have a dizzying selection of trim levels and body styles to choose from. The range includes Regular, Extended, and Crew cabs as well as seven trim levels called Pro, SLE, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate, respectively. The AT4X variant will not be available at launch, and the Denali Ultimate is new for the 2024 model year. Additionally, 3500 HD models can be ordered with dual rear wheels.

What the truck looks like depends on the trim level. Broadly speaking, designers drew a more angular front end with a new-look grille, sharper-looking lights, and a redesigned bumper. New wheels are part of the update as well; the 3500 HD dually gets 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, and 22-inch units are optional on single-rear-wheel trucks. Finally, the color palette grows with six optional shades called Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Redwood Metallic, Meteorite Metallic, and Downpour Metallic, respectively.

Similarly, not every 2024 Sierra HD is created equal on the inside. Pro models remain basic, SLE and SLT trims get a specific interior, while AT4, Denali, and Denali Ultimate versions benefit from a more upmarket cabin. Some models are available with the same basic 13.4-inch touchscreen found in the Silverado, a 15-inch head-up display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. GMC makes a long list of electronic driving aids standard, including Front Pedestrian Braking (which is new for 2024) and lane departure warning, and numerous trailer-specific technologies are available such as gooseneck-compatible Transparent Trailer View and Gross Combined Weight Rating Alert.

The new-for-2024 Denali Ultimate slots at the top of the range. It comes standard with the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 as well as a trim-specific grille, 20-inch machined-aluminum wheels with high-gloss black accents, and specific exterior emblems that feature a rendering of Alaska's Mount Denali, which at 20,310 feet stands proud as the tallest peak in North America. The Denali Ultimate also receives power-operated running boards, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, massaging front seats, and a Kicker sound system. It sounds luxury sedan-like.

The 2024 GMC Sierra HD will reach dealer lots across the nation in the first quarter of 2023, and deliveries of the off-road-focused AT4X model are scheduled to start later in 2023. Pricing information for the full range will be announced closer to the truck's on-sale date.