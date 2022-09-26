Chevrolet gave the light-duty Silverado 1500 a round of updates for the 2022 model year, and now it's time for the heavy-duty variants to get a mid-cycle refresh. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD benefits from a new-look design, a nicer interior, and a more powerful turbodiesel V8.

The engine range still includes a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 and a gasoline-burning 6.6-liter V8 capable of running on E85 fuel. On the diesel side of the lineup, the Duramax now delivers 470 horsepower and a mammoth 975 pound-feet of torque, up from 445 and 910, respectively, in the 2023 HD. Chevrolet notes it increased low-end torque by up to 25% for better performance at low speeds and up hills.

On the gasoline side, the V8 is rated at 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque, figures that are unchanged from 2023. What's different is that the eight-cylinder now shifts through the same 10-speed automatic transmission as the turbodiesel eight. Adding four gears (the 2023 model shipped with a six-speed automatic) allows the engine to hold peak power for longer periods, according to the firm.

"We chose to focus on the diesel this year; our customers are happy with the V8's output," Chevrolet told Autoblog.

Rear-wheel-drive comes standard regardless of which V8 is under the hood, and four-wheel-drive is available at an extra cost across the range. Towing and hauling remain the HD's strongest points: the 3500HD can pull up to 36,000 pounds (about the weight of 15 Mazda MX-5 Miatas) when it's fitted with dual rear wheels and a fifth-wheel hitch, and the 10-speed automatic increases the gasoline-powered model's gross combined weight rating (GCWR) from 24,000 to 26,000 pounds. Properly configured, the Silverado HD can haul 7,290 pounds.

The visual changes include a redesigned grille, new-look headlights with C-shaped LED daytime running lights, standard tow hooks, "CHEVROLET" lettering on the hood scoop, and additional wheel designs ranging from 17 to 22 inches. Six colors called Sterling Gray, Dark Ash, Radiant Red, Auburn Metallic, Lakeshore Blue Metallic, and Meteorite Metallic join the palette.

Bigger changes are found in the cabin. LT, LTZ, and High Country trim levels ship with a 13.4-inch display for the infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. If the design looks familiar, it's likely because the Silverado 1500 gained a very similar setup for 2022. Chevrolet told Autoblog that Work Truck and Custom models will keep the outgoing truck's more basic interior. Thirsty? The cabin offers up to 10 cupholders. Google Assistant compatibility and a 120-volt outlet in the cargo box are available as well.

Chevrolet also expanded the list of standard and optional driving aids. Adaptive Cruise Control with Trailer is new for 2024; it lets the optional adaptive cruise control system take into account a trailer's drag and the effect that it has on the truck's braking distance. Enhanced Transparent Trailer works with fifth-wheel and gooseneck hitches, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert extends the blind zone area, and GCW Alert warns drivers if they exceed the GCWR. Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and lane departure warning come standard.

At launch, the 2024 Silverado HD range will include two models called 2500HD and 3500HD. Each will be offered in Regular Cab, Double Cab, and Crew Cab configurations, and buyers will have the option of ordering the 3500HD with dual rear wheels for increased towing and hauling. They'll also have five trim levels to choose from: Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country. Looking ahead, Chevrolet will launch a long-awaited (and long-rumored) off-road-focused trim called ZR2 later in the 2024 model year.

It doesn't end there. High Country buyers can order a Midnight Edition appearance package that bundles black chrome exterior accents, black emblems, and 20-inch wheels, among other features. The Z71 Sport Edition and Alaskan Snow Plow packages return as well.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD will make its public debut at the 2022 Texas State Fair's media day, which is scheduled for September 29. Production will start in the first quarter of 2023 in Flint, Michigan, and in Oshawa, Canada. Pricing will be announced in the coming months.

Related video: