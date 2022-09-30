If you like the idea of an electric car with modern features, but hate the way they all look like river pebbles, the Charge '67 may be the car for you. At first glance it looks like a 1967 Mustang fastback, but beneath the retro body is an electric AWD powertrain and one of those newfangled interiors with a big screen in the middle of it.

We got a look at the Charge '67 earlier this year, but now the company has released some adjusted numbers ahead of its U.S. debut. A 63-kilowatt-hour battery feeds juice through four independent electric motors, one at each wheel. Total output is 536 horsepower and 1,120 pound-feet of torque, says Charge, which is good for a 0-60 sprint in four seconds (technically 3.99, the company claims) and an artificially limited top speed of 150 mph.

The battery boasts a range of 200 miles depending on factors like temperature and how hard you mash the go-pedal. DC peak power is only 50 kW, taking about an hour to get from 0% to 80%. On AC power, the charging speed is 14 kW.

The suspension is of Charge's own design, mated to a body that's been blessed by the Ford licensing department. About the only thing that doesn't look quite right are the 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires — 235/40 ZR18 in front, 285/40 ZR18 at the rear — but that's likely because whatever rollers it uses has to be compatible with the Arrival powertrain system it's utilizing.

A modern powertrain means it comes with technology that would have seemed like science fiction in 1967, such as ABS, traction control and a tire pressure monitoring system. Other mod cons include a backup camera, rain-sensing wipers and OTA updates.

While the body may resemble a '67 Mustang rendered in carbon fiber, the interior received much more modernization. A 12.3” driver display provides essential information while a 12.8” central screen shows the auxiliary info. Digital radio, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, Bluetooth and nav are all part of the package. Unlike the original, the Charge has only seats for two.

Despite the Charge's all-American aesthetic, it's actually built in London. Only 499 examples will be made with the price in British pounds coming in at £350,000 before options ($391,000 USD, which is quite a bit cheaper than what the conversion rate yielded back in March). Charge will be making its U.S. debut on October 27 in Los Angeles, which feels like a very appropriate city in which to launch a classic car with EV guts.

