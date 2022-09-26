Jeep Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel reportedly dead next year

Ram pulled the EcoDiesel from the 1500 lineup for 2023, the pickup losing its oil-burning option as soon as January. According to a post at the JL Wrangler Forums, the Jeep Wrangler is the next in the Stellantis family to lose the VM Motori mill, but the news has only been revealed to Jeep dealers for the moment. An e-mail reportedly sent to Jeep dealers detailed a "Limited production final edition of Rubicon Diesel" with "Premium exclusivity." The digital card didn't give away numbers, but the Wrangler EcoDiesel is already low on the demand chart, so we'd not be surprised at a cap in the hundreds.

The Jeep Wrangler Farout is said to be fitted with options from the Rubicon configurator. Outside, there's a gloss black grille and LED lighting, a black hood graphic with "3.0 Diesel," body-colored High Line fender flares, two-color five-spoke wheels, and the Trailer Tow Package with its Class II hitch. Inside, buyers will find black leather seats with contrasting red accents, slush mats, the Cold Weather Group with its heated front seats and steering wheel, and driver safety aids of ParkSense Rear and Blind-Spot Monitoring System with Rear-Cross Path Detection.

Because these options are available, playing with the Jeep configurator shows a 2023 Rubicon Unlimited ringing up $64,975 at the register for an a la carte version of the Farout Edition described, after the $1,595 destination charge. That's $490 more than what a poster who claimed to be a Jeep dealer wrote in the JL Wrangler Forums thread, "MSRP is $64,485. That's with a Black hard top and no extra options added."

Given the wording of the dealer e-mail specifying the end of the Rubicon diesel, it's possible there's an opening for the Wrangler Sport S to continue with its diesel, but that seems highly unlikely. Furthermore, if this comes to pass, it is but a matter of time before the EcoDiesel gets culled from the Gladiator herd, even though the Jeep pickup acquired the torquey engine for the 2021 model year. If there's an end-of-life Farout special for the Gladiator, though, we'd dream about Jeep building a production version of the Gladiator Farout concept from the 2021 Jeep Easter Safari, an overlanding special with a 16-foot AT Overland Habitat rooftop tent and three-sided awning, two-inch lift, winch, extra lights, custom roof rack, and a paint color called "Earl" that's currently available on the 2023 Wrangler.

Related video: