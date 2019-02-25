Velocity Restoration's 1966 Ford Bronco is a supercharged custom classic

We love classic Ford Broncos. It's part of the reason we're so excited that Ford is finally bringing the model back to showrooms. The world needs more vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler. These days, it's possible to get an original Bronco restored to your liking, be it an unmodified '66 to '77 Bronco or a restomod that costs deep into the six-figure range. Florida-based Velocity Restorations is one of the best in the business, and this supercharged '69 Bronco is one of its best creations yet.
Given enough time and a large enough check, Velocity Restorations will build you just about anything. Co-owner Brandon Segers says this particular Bronco is the company's most luxurious build yet. The interior features heated and ventilated Italian leather seats, a custom instrument cluster with an LED backlight, air conditioning, a Kicker audio system with a Pioneer head unit, and a tilting steering column. Italian leather covers the dash, door panels and shifter boot, too. The Bronco also gets a six-point roll cage.
There are plenty of mechanical upgrades, too, starting with the supercharged V8 under the hood. The engine — a Ford 5.0-liter Coyote — has been fitted with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. Power hasn't been listed, but considering the least-powerful Ford crate engine makes 435 horsepower, an output of at least 500 ponies from this Bronco wouldn't be out of the question. Power is sent to the wheels through a six-speed automatic. An Atlas transfer case splits the power between the Ford 9-inch rear axle and the Dana 44 front axle. Power-assisted Wilwood disc brakes at all four corners help slow the Bronco down. The Bronco rides with a 2.5-inch lift, helping make way for the General red-letter Grabber tires mounted on Method wheels.
There are a number of other upgrades, like billet headlight/taillight bezels, custom bumpers and one-piece power windows. This one is likely already sold, but if you're in the market for something similar, Velocity Restorations is happy to oblige.
