Nikola founder Milton faces NY jury in his toughest sales job

Trevor Milton sold investors on the idea his company was building the truck of the future. Now, he’ll have to persuade a jury his alleged lies weren’t material.

Two years after he abruptly resigned from the board of Nikola Corp. — the company he started — Milton is set to go on trial in New York on securities fraud and wire fraud charges, facing a maximum prison term of 25 years if convicted of the most serious charge.

Milton, 40, who founded Nikola in 2014, built the startup into a company that in June of 2020 was valued at $34 billion, more than Ford Motor Co. at one point. The meteoric rise — despite having no revenue at the time — was buoyed by investors in the height of the SPAC craze seeking the next Tesla Inc.

“The Milton trial involves the application of a traditional securities and wire fraud theory — alleging that the defendant made misrepresentations to the investing public to induce investments — to a novel factual backdrop: a de-SPAC transaction,” said Edward Imperatore, a lawyer at Morrison Foerster and a former federal securities fraud prosecutor in New York.

Along with meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, SPACs were a hallmark of the stimulus-fueled pandemic market that has sputtered out in 2022 as the Federal Reserve rapidly tightens monetary policy to cool off soaring inflation. Increasing scrutiny from US regulators has also deflated the blank-check mania.

US prosecutors plan to argue that the Utah man induced retail investors to buy Nikola shares by making false statements about the company’s products and capabilities. Milton’s lawyers will likely make one focus of his defense the advice he relied on from the company’s lawyers and executives, saying that’s what determined what he told shareholders and he had no intent to defraud anyone.

“They shared responsibility with Mr. Milton for the accuracy of the investor communications,” Kenneth Caruso, a lawyer for Milton, said at a pretrial conference last week.

US District Judge Edgardo Ramos last week denied Milton’s request to use in the trial advice that Nikola General Counsel Britton Worthen gave other employees, which was intended to bolster his defense. But he will be able to use communications between himself and Worthen to rebut prosecutors’ claims that he made public statements he knew were false.

Milton’s attorneys have pointed to evidence to support that argument, including a series of emails between Nikola executives and the founder about a podcast in which he allegedly misled investors — which they say show his statements were approved by the company’s legal team.

The Phoenix-based Nikola kickstarted the SPAC trend among electric-vehicle makers in June 2020, three months before Milton stepped down as chairman, by combining with the blank-check acquisition vehicle VectoIQ.

Milton’s resignation followed a report from short seller Hindenburg Research that claimed Nikola deceived investors by making non-working products appear fully functional and staging misleading videos. Nikola shares plummeted on the report, which also spurred probes by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nikola shares closed at $5.42 Friday, valuing the company at $2.3 billion.