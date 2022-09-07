2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E recalled over potential half shaft issue

Ford is recalling a small number of 2022 Mustang Mach-E crossovers over a potential defect in their rear axle shafts. On affected units, improper seating in the lathe during the first turning operation at a Tier 2 supplier resulted in a bottom wall thickness on the right rear half shaft below the 9.1-millimeter minimum spec. Due to a labor shortage, the supplier had suspended its usual inspection of the bottom wall thickness on every half shaft, allowing the out-of-spec shafts to be sent to the Tier 1 supplier that deals directly with Ford. At the end of July, workers at the Cuautitlan Assembly Plant that builds the Mach-E discovered the problem on two units, leading Ford's internal engineering teams to conduct an investigation and issue a recall.

A faulty half shaft can break under load, causing a loss of drive power when moving or causing the vehicle to roll away when parked if the electronic parking brake isn't activated.

There are 1,175 Mach-Es potentially affected, but Ford said most of the vehicles at issue have not been sold and no injuries or deaths have been reported over the issue. The automaker's notified a number of owners through the FordPass app already, and will send letter via the mail by September 19. The remedy is to head to a dealer to have the shaft inspected and, if necessary, replaced.

Owners with question can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 22S55. They can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) and mention campaign number 22V646, or visit the NHTSA site at www.nhtsa.gov.

