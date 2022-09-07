  2. Recalls
  3. Mustang Mach-E Recalls
Recalls

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E recalled over potential half shaft issue

Out-of-spec axle shaft can break under load

Sep 7th 2022 at 9:43AM
Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front three quarter
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front three quarter
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front three quarter
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front three quarter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear three quarter wide
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear three quarter wide
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front detail
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear detail
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD wheel
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD wheel
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD door handle
    • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD door handle
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE interior
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE interior
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen white
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen white
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen audio white
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen audio white
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dark mode
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dark mode
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE HVAC
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE HVAC
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT instrument panel
    • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT instrument panel
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger empty
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger empty
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE shifter
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE shifter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console armrest up
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console armrest up
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console bin open
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console bin open
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dash trim
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dash trim
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE speaker
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE speaker
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door trim
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door trim
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE standard front seats
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE standard front seats
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE back seat
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE back seat
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor low
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor low
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor open
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor open
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test frunk
    • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test frunk
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front three quarter
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear three quarter wide
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD front detail
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD rear detail
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD wheel
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD door handle
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE interior
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen white
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE jumbo screen audio white
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dark mode
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE HVAC
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT instrument panel
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger empty
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE wireless charger
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE shifter
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console armrest up
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE center console bin open
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE dash trim
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE speaker
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE door trim
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE standard front seats
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE back seat
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor low
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test floor open
  • 2021 Ford Mustang MachE luggage test frunk

Ford is recalling a small number of 2022 Mustang Mach-E crossovers over a potential defect in their rear axle shafts. On affected units, improper seating in the lathe during the first turning operation at a Tier 2 supplier resulted in a bottom wall thickness on the right rear half shaft below the 9.1-millimeter minimum spec. Due to a labor shortage, the supplier had suspended its usual inspection of the bottom wall thickness on every half shaft, allowing the out-of-spec shafts to be sent to the Tier 1 supplier that deals directly with Ford. At the end of July, workers at the Cuautitlan Assembly Plant that builds the Mach-E discovered the problem on two units, leading Ford's internal engineering teams to conduct an investigation and issue a recall.

A faulty half shaft can break under load, causing a loss of drive power when moving or causing the vehicle to roll away when parked if the electronic parking brake isn't activated.     

There are 1,175 Mach-Es potentially affected, but Ford said most of the vehicles at issue have not been sold and no injuries or deaths have been reported over the issue. The automaker's notified a number of owners through the FordPass app already, and will send letter via the mail by September 19. The remedy is to head to a dealer to have the shaft inspected and, if necessary, replaced. 

Owners with question can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 22S55. They can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) and mention campaign number 22V646, or visit the NHTSA site at www.nhtsa.gov.

Related video:

Featured Gallery2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD

Ford Mustang Mach-E Information

Ford Mustang Mach-E
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X