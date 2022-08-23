2023 Nissan Murano basically unchanged

The Nissan Murano will face 2023 effectively unchanged from 2022. The Japanese automaker made three little tweaks to the five-seat crossover that's been holding out on the market since 2014. There are two new colors, Super Black and Deep Ocean Blue Pearl, expanding the palette to seven hues. The new Nissan logo adorns the sheetmetal and interior. And the price for all trims is up by $350. There you have it.

New MSRPs for the range including the $1,295 destination charge are:

Murano S: $34,655

Murano SV: $38,495

Murano SL: $42,455

Murano Platinum: $46,505

Every Murano gets down the road thanks to a 3.5-liter V6 with 260-horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque, a continuously variable transmission shuttling power to the front wheels as standard. Adding all-wheel drive to any trim puts another $1,700 in the right column. They also get Nissan Safety Shield 360, which installs automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam assist, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and reverse automatic braking.

For all its longevity, the Murano sheetmetal hides engineering good enough to earn an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ nod just last year. And that sheetmetal still looks pretty nifty in Midnight Edition guise. Nevertheless, a new generation would do the nameplate proud. Automotive News says there's a successor on the way for the 2024 model year that will sit on a revised version of the current platform, but could swap the current powerplant for a turbocharged four-cylinder. If AN's future product pipeline is accurate, 2024 will revolutionize much of Nissan's lineup, the new Murano joined by a new Armada, GT-R, Kicks, Rogue, and Nismo Z, while the Titan pickup finally succumbs to the afterlife.

