2022 Nissan Murano shows its dark side with Midnight Edition

Nissan is adding the Murano to its range of blacked-out Midnight Edition cars for the 2022 model year. Also offered on the Altima, among other nameplates, the appearance package bundles a handful of black exterior accents that give the crossover a more sinister look.

Ticking the Midnight Edition box brings a black grille, black exterior trim pieces, black roof rails, and 20-inch wheels finished in — you guessed it! — black. The package also includes illuminated sill plates and a "Midnight Edition" emblem on the hatch. Magnetic Black Pearl paint is available, but buyers can also select Pearl White (which Nissan charges $395 for) and Boulder Gray Pearl (pictured).

Only the SV model is eligible to receive the Midnight Edition treatment. Nissan added leatherette upholstery and heated front seats to the model's list of standard features for 2022. There are no mechanical changes to report, meaning power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel-drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) continue to come standard.

Nissan also released pricing information for other variants of the 2022 Murano. The base S model starts at $34,085, the SV costs $37,625, the SL is priced at $41,585, and the range-topping Platinum will set you back $45,635. These figures represent small increases compared to 2021; for context, last year's S cost $33,985 while the Platinum's price was set at $45,535. Note that all of these numbers include a $1,175 destination charge and that they correspond to a front-wheel-drive Murano. All-wheel-drive is a $1,700 option across the board.

Pricing for the Midnight Edition package is pegged at $1,395. You'll need to set aside at least $39,020 to park one in your garage.