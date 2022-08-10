2023 Lexus GX makes do with small changes

Toyota leaves its hardcore SUVs to ripen on the vine for long spells. That means that in comparison with the rest of the luxury segment, Lexus SUVs are nearly fermented by the time the make way for the new harvest. Each year gets its small updates, though, Lexus announcing the fiddling its done on the 2023 GX 460. Last year saw a larger roster of changes, including a Black Line edition like other Lexus models with available Nori Green Pearl paint, a long overdue update to the infotainment system that saw the installation of a 10.3-inch touchscreen atop a revised center stack with more minimalist buttons and switches, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, plus standard navigation, parking sensors, and power folding and heated mirrors.

For 2023, the Black Line returns with new standard kit and a production cap of 3,000 units. Available on the Premium trim, there's a darker finish on the grille and surround, the fog lamp surrounds and skid plate. The roof rails and shark fin are painted black, and instead of red taillights, there are clear lights with black inserts. The package sits on exclusive 18-inch gloss black wheels. Inside, a black headliner lords over Boulder Gray NuLuxe-trimmed seats, black matte ash wood trim, and contrasting gray stitching. The special edition comes with Panoramic View Monitor thrown in as well.

The color palette shrinks by one hue, Claret Mica going away. Starfire Peal also disappears, but it's been replaced by Eminent White Pearl. The top Luxury trim — above base and Premium —picks up Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio as standard equipment.

Prices are slightly higher than last year. The base 2022 GX 460 has gone up $300 to $57,575 after destination, Premium trim also $300 more dear at $58,910, the Luxury trim up by $1,445 to $68,230.

Two years ago, Toyota filed a trademark application in Costa Rica for a Lexus GX 550. The global market Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that the GX is based on is anticipated to get a next-generation model next year, perhaps with the option of the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 found in the new Land Cruiser. Whenever the revamped Prado debuts, an all-new Lexus GX shouldn't be far behind.