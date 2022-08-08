  2. Recalls
2022 GMC Hummer EV voluntarily recalled for battery connector issue

On certain units, water can leak past the connector into the pack

Aug 8th 2022 at 5:32PM
When vehicles from certain automakers need to return to dealers for fixes but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration isn't involved, these situations might be called "Customer Satisfaction Programs." It is, effectively, a voluntary recall. GM Authority notes that GM has issued one such program for the GMC Hummer EV and the Brightdrop Zevo 600 van (formerly the EV 600) to deal with a battery issue. In roughly 424 total units across both populations, the high-voltage connector might prematurely corrode. If this happens, water can leak through the connector into the pack. A warning light in the gauge cluster will alert owners to the condition. GM doesn't outline the possible results of water getting into the pack, but the outcome wouldn't be ideal.   

The fix is a trip to the service bay to have a technician apply sealant to the high-voltage connector.  

GM says it will get in touch with Hummer EV and Brightdrop owners about making appoints with dealers. Meanwhile, owners can contact GM Customer Service at 800-462-8782 and refer to Satisfaction Program No. N222362090. Owners can also visit the GM Recall Center page and insert their VINs to find out if their vehicles are affected. Since this isn't a recall overseen by the NHTSA, the issue isn't covered on the NHTSA's site. However, there are Manufacturer Communications between GM and the NHTSA related to other H2 issues such as a calibration issue with the Hummer EV's Extract Mode and the HVAC, so owners might want to visit SaferCar.gov for the whole picture.

