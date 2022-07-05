Nissan recalls over 180,000 Frontier and Titan pickups due to roll-away risk

Nissan is recalling more than 180,000 units of the Frontier and Titan trucks due to a defect inside the transmission. The company is still working on finding a solution to the problem, and it's asking owners of affected pickups to use their parking brake until a fix is available.

The recall only applies to trucks equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission, according to documents posted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It includes Frontier trucks built from June 10, 2020, through June 25, 2021, and from July 13, 2021, through June 14, 2022. That means the last- and current-generation models are included in the campaign. Titan trucks built between December 19, 2019, and June 10, 2022, are part of it as well.

Nissan explained that the parking pawl, which is the part that prevents a car from moving when its transmission is in Park, might not engage. In turn, this could cause affected trucks to roll away. "Due to dimensional variation during the manufacturing process, reduced clearance may cause contact between the edge of the parking pawl and the boss on the transmission case, which may result in non-engagement of the parking pawl."

The firm told (NHTSA) that it's aware of four injuries linked to the defect, and it's urging owners of Frontier and Titan models included in the recall to use their parking brake.

Engineers are still working on solving the problem. Nissan will notify owners of affected trucks by mail starting on July 20, 2022, and these customers will be asked to bring their truck to the nearest authorized dealer to get it repaired as soon as a solution is found.

