In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. JBS is fresh off the first drive of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, and our hosts have some thoughts about the upcoming Cadillac Celestiq. Greg has been spending time with the Lincoln Navigator. The next-generation Ford Ranger is coming, and we've got some thoughts about it. We also discuss some of the electric pickups coming our way (and some that will almost certainly not come to fruition). Finally, in this week's "Spend My Money" segment, a reader selling a Tesla Model Y, and is looking to replace it with another EV and a hybrid, with a budget of $70,000.

Autoblog Podcast #736

