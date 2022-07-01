Next-generation Ford Ranger gets beefy accessories in Australia

With a new Ford Ranger on the way, naturally there are new official accessories coming, too. Ford of Australia has shown what will be on offer Down Under (which you can check out in detail, here), and their parts can make the Ranger look extremely beefy.

Many of the accessories are shown on the truck at top, and a lot of them come from the Australian off-road parts monster that is ARB. The steel front bumper, recovery hooks, skid plates and even fender bars all offer loads of protection. The front bumper is also available with a variety of front hoops, at least one of which has integrated LED lights. And of course, fat ARB round off-road lights are available, too.

There are many other parts available, too. Truck caps, bed drawers, roof racks and more offer storage solutions. A snorkel provides fresh and dry air. There are shock and spring upgrades as well as more run-of-the-mill things like scuff plates, phone chargers and wheel locks.

We doubt all of these parts will be offered in the U.S., but some of them might show up. Ford did actually start offering an ARB front bumper in America on the outgoing Ranger. But even if some of these accessories don't end up being sold by Ford America, it likely won't be too hard to import some of these parts on your own.

