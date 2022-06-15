Polestar 4 previewed as an fastback electric crossover

Polestar is gradually revealing its plans for the coming years. It released a photo of a crossover called 3, it confirmed plans to bring the well-received Precept concept to production as the 5, and it's giving us an early look at a crossover called Polestar 4 that features a fastback-like roofline.

While the model is covered by a white sheet, we see enough of it to tell that it will put a greater emphasis on design than on utility. Its roofline peaks above the driver and gently slopes down towards a rear end that looks about as tall as the 2's (and that's certainly much lower than the 3's). Its dimensions are difficult to accurately estimate, but it doesn't appear to be significantly smaller than its boxier sibling.

This isn't the first time that we've seen the 4: Polestar released a photo in September 2021 that shows it from the front. The crossover is again hiding under a white sheet, but we can tell that it features a low front end that could borrow a handful of styling cues from the 5.

It's still too early to provide technical details. All we know at this stage is that the 4 will be electric and somewhat puzzlingly positioned between the 2 and the 3 in the Polestar hierarchy. It sounds like this could be the company's answer to the Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback. An earlier unverified report claims that the 4 will ride on a platform called SEA that's related to the PMA architecture designed by Geely.

Polestar hopes that branching out into more mainstream segments of the market will allow it to significantly increase its annual sales. The 3 is scheduled to make its debut in October 2022 and the 4 should break cover in 2023. As for the 5, it's not due out until the 2024 model year.

