2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron priced at $44,905

We've been talking about the price of the Audi Q4 E-Tron since at least May of 2020, when the first rumors emerged that Ingolstadt's version of the Volkswagen ID.4 would be priced under $45,000 at launch. Audi's filled in the official numbers, and the rumors were correct: The entry-level Q4 40 E-Tron will start at $43,900 before a $1,095 destination charge, for a total of $44,905. Figures for the three-model Q4 lineup are:

Q4 40 E-Tron: $44,995

Q4 50 E-Tron: $50,995

Q4 50 E-Tron Sportback: $53,795

The bar for entry is $5,000 more than the ID.4, and the Q4 40 E-Tron starts at $200 below the entry-level Q5. Size-wise, the Q4 is about four inches shorter in length than the Q5, and less than an inch smaller in width and height, while providing 24.8 cubic feet of storage in standard form with the second-row seats down compared to the Q5's 25.8 cubic feet. The slope-roofed Q4 50 E-Tron Sportback can swallow 26.1 cubic feet behind the front seats. All three battery-electric Audis are eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, potentially getting the base model well under $40,000 before any state incentives.

The Q4 40 E-Tron comes in rear-wheel drive only, its e-motor providing 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque, good for a 7.9-second lope to 60 miles per hour. The EPA hasn't rated the range and miles per gallon equivalent (mpge) on this one yet. It will be sold in two trims: Premium comes with a 12-way driver's seat, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, and Audi Pre-Sense safety aids; Premium Plus adds a heated steering wheel with brake regen paddles, adaptive cruise control, and the convenience package with features such as a power passenger's seat, wireless phone charging, a power tailgate with hands-free opening.

The other two come with all-wheel-drive standard, e-motors on each axle pushing out 295 hp and 339 lb-ft., dropping the stoplight dash to 60 mph to 5.8 seconds. The EPA estimated range for both is 241 miles, the mpge ratings 100 city, 81 highway, 89 combined. They will offer three trims: Premium and Premium Plus, equipped as on the entry-level, and Prestige, which adds Matrix LED headlights plus headlight and taillight animations, headlight washers, a heads-up display, and the Technology Package with features like MMI Navigation Plus, virtual cockpit plus, and Sonos premium audio.

The Q4 40 and Q4 50 come on 19-inch wheels standard, the Q4 50 Sportback comes on 20-inchers. S Line packages for the AWD models adds black accents throughout and a unique set of 20-inch wheels.

Audi's throwing in 250 free kilowatt hours from Electrify America over the first two years of Q4 ownership. Plugged into a 125-kW DC fast charger, the Q4 E-Tron's 82-kWh battery can fill up from five percent to 80% in under 40 minutes. About the only budget-conscious item we can see so far is exterior paint choice — the Q4 offers four; the Audi E-Tron, which is $22,000 more expensive to start, offers six colors. But the configurator is up at the Audi site, so you experiment at leisure to find a combination that works for you.

