We just got a preview of the 2024 Polestar 5 thanks to some European patent renderings. But now we've got a look at the real thing thanks to one of our spy photographers. While not fully shown, the thin camouflage confirms that the patent renderings are accurate and that the Polestar 5 will look just like the Precept concept, shown in the gallery below.

Even without production headlights, it's clear that the 5 will feature the new split headlights previewed by the Precept, and it has a low, pointy nose with a small grille opening in the bumper. The profile has similarities to the Polestar 2, but with a longer nose and a lower, more flowing roofline. The whole car has more crisp lines than its smaller sibling, too.

The rear shows evidence of the Precept's thin, sharp taillights and makes the hatch clearly visible. It also has sprouted a little spoiler. It doesn't look like part of the final car. It may be there to simulate an active spoiler that hasn't been implemented on this prototype.

The Polestar 5 is part of an aggressive product roll-out from the Swedish brand. It's slated to be revealed and go on sale sometime next year as a 2024 model. Before then, the Polestar 3 will be revealed on October 3 of this year. And somewhere in-between will be a high-volume Polestar 4. Reportedly, the Polestar 5 will feature dual electric motors and an 800-volt, 100-kWh battery pack for fast charging and a range around 300 miles.