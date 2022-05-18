NHTSA opens probe into fatal Tesla crash that killed three

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it has opened a special crash investigation into a fatal Tesla crash this month in California that resulted in three deaths. The Newport Beach Police issued a news statement on Thursday, May 12, confirming that the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. that morning.

According to a report from the the Los Angeles Times, a 2022 Tesla Model S slammed into construction equipment on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. The police report says three people were in the Tesla and all were pronounced dead. Three construction workers were injured in the crash, but none of their injuries are considered life threatening. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash, involving a 2022 Tesla Model S, is one of more than 30 under investigation by the NHTSA involving Tesla vehicles in which advanced driver assistance systems like Autopilot were suspected of use.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Material from Reuters was used in this report.