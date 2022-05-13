Hello Ford F-150 Lightning; Goodbye Polestar 1 | Autoblog Podcast #729

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. John just got home from driving the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, and he's got a lot to say about this amazing truck. Greg was lucky enough to take a farewell lap in the Polestar 1 performance plug-in hybrid. Greg also got a new electric lawn mover, the self-propelled Ego Power+ LM2102SP, and shares his thoughts.

Next, our editors talk about the soon-to-arrive Dodge Hornet crossover, as well as Rivian's wild relationship with Ford. Finally, they recap the 2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #729

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: