Ford F-150 and Super Duty recalled over separate issues

The plants that build the Ford F-series pickups haven't been having the best time of it lately. The trucks were part of a recall of more than 600,000 Fords due to a windshield wiper motor issue, one of the three recalls to affect the Super Duty pickups alone so far in 2022, while the F-150 has been hit by two recalls this year. Starting with the 2022 F-150, the latest action is the result of steering column wiring that might be too short. If the column is extended to its full length, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says "damaged or separated wiring may result in the steering column not moving as intended in certain crash conditions."

There are 19,175 F-150 units potentially affected, built between September 14, 2021 and February 25, 2022 at the Ford Dearborn Truck plant, and between October 21, 2021 and February 24, 2022 at the Ford Kansas City plant. Ford will begin contacting owners May 9. The fix will be a trip to the dealer to have the column wiring harness inspected and repaired if necessary. Until then, F-150 drivers can check call Ford for more information at 866-436-7332 and mention recall number 22S24. Or owners can contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 in reference to campaign number 22V253000, or visit the NHTSA site at www.safercar.gov.

On the heavy duty side, the 2020 Ford Super Duty with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel is being recalled over the potential to roll away. A washer in the ten-speed transmission can disintegrate, its remnants possibly obstructing the Park mechanism. If the transmission is prevented from shifting properly into Park properly, the pickup could roll away. There are 23,615 Super Duty units potentially affected, built at the Ford Kentucky Truck plant between October 1, 2019 and September 21, 2020, and at the Ford Ohio plant between October 30, 2019 and July 23, 2020.

Ford will begin mailing letters to owners on May 30. The fix is a trip to the dealer for a new gearset if necessary. Owners can contact Ford in reference to recall number 22S22, or contact the NHTSA in relation to campaign number 22V256000.

