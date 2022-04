Maybe you’re not ready for a vehicle with a plug, but still want to get the best gas mileage possible from your SUV or crossover. That means you’re looking at a traditional internal combustion vehicle or a standard hybrid. Generally speaking, all other things being equal, a hybrid will be more efficient than a car without an electric motor and battery that can be charged by the engine and regenerative braking. Of course, some smaller, lighter, more aerodynamic gas-only vehicles will be more efficient than a big, heavy hybrid. For instance, something like the Chevy Trailblazer gets better fuel economy than a Ford Explorer hybrid.

Here, we’re compiling the most efficient SUVs that don't have a plug, including crossovers which are SUVs that use car-like unibody construction rather than a truck-like body-on-frame. They are ranked based on fuel economy figures from the United Stated Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Let’s start with the hybrids. We list the available models in order of their combined fuel economy in miles per gallon, which is generally a good indication of what you can expect in real-world driving. We’re also including their city and highway ratings in parentheses.

Most-efficient hybrid SUVs and crossovers

Most-efficient internal combustion SUVs and crossovers

Non-hybrid, gas-only (well, the diesel-powered Wrangler made the list) vehicles can still be relatively efficient. Here, using 25 mpg as the cutoff, we list the traditional internal-combustion utes by their combined fuel economy, with their city and highway mpg ratings in parentheses.

33 mpg combined

Nissan Kicks: 31 city / 36 highway

Nissan Rogue: 30 city / 37 highway

32 mpg combined

Hyundai Kona: 30 city / 35 highway

Toyota Corolla Cross: 31 city / 33 highway

31 mpg combined

Chevrolet Trailblazer: 29 city / 33 highway

Kia Seltos: 29 city / 35 highway

Volkswagen Taos: 28 city / 36 highway

30 mpg combined

29 mpg combined

Hyundai Tucson: 26 city / 33 highway

Subaru Forester: 26 city / 33 highway

Subaru Outback: 26 city / 33 highway

Toyota C-HR: 27 city / 31 highway

28 mpg combined

27 mpg combined

26 mpg combined

25 mpg combined

