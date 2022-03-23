Ford recalls EcoBoost-powered F-150 and SUVs for brake fluid leak

Ford is recalling approximately 280,000 trucks and SUVs equipped with its 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine to address a potential brake fluid leak. The recall covers the 2016-2017 Ford F-150, 2016-2017 Ford Expedition and the 2016-2017 Lincoln Navigator.

According to Ford's defect report, the issue stems from contamination in the brake fluid causing degradation or damage to the seals in the brake master cylinder, allowing fluid to escape. Ford says that braking performance is not immediately impacted by the leak, and owners may not realize there's a problem until a brake malfunction indicator appears in the cluster, accompanied by a chime.

"If the brake fluid in the reservoir is depleted to a predetermined level, the driver will receive an audible chime, message center alert, and red brake warning indicator in the instrument cluster," Ford said in its defect report to NHTSA. "If the driver continues to operate the vehicle, the drive may begin to experience a change in brake pedal travel and feel, and increased pedal effort."

"If a loss of brake fluid is substantial enough to reduce brake function to the front wheels, full braking function would remain in the rear wheel circuit. However, reduced brake function in the front wheels can extend stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford said.

The issue can be addressed with a replacement brake master cylinder, which Ford will install free of charge. Ford has already begun notifying dealers and will send notices to customers starting in April.