Watch the return of the microbus: the VW ID. Buzz livestream

Today is the day. After years of waiting, we all finally get to see VW's remake of the microbus. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric minivan will be revealed at 1:00 p.m. today, and you'll be able to watch the reveal event in the embedded livestream above.

And if you need more on the Buzz, we've had an early spin in the van, which you can check out at this link. We know quite a lot already. It's based on the MEB platform that is used for the ID.3 and ID.4, and is available with a rear motor making 201 horsepower. Cargo and passenger versions have been announced. Europe is getting a shorter version, and the U.S. will get a longer three-row variant.

Enjoy the reveal here, and be sure to also watch these pages for photos and information following the unveiling.

Related Video: