2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter gets new turbodiesel engine and AWD system

Mercedes-Benz's do-it-all Sprinter will enter the 2023 model year with several significant updates on its specifications sheet. While the brand made no major design changes, it added a new four-cylinder turbodiesel engine and a permanent all-wheel-drive system to the lineup.

The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 will not return for the 2023 model year, meaning that the Sprinter will be four-cylinder-only. The gasoline-burning option will remain a turbocharged 2.0-liter, while the diesel-powered alternative will be a 2.0-liter called OM654 internally that Mercedes has offered in various models (including the C-Class) sold on the European market since 2016. In the Sprinter, it will be available with 168 or 208 horsepower, which partially explains why the V6 is gone: It was rated at 188 horsepower. Torque numbers haven't been released yet.

Every member of the Sprinter range regardless of fuel type will receive a nine-speed automatic gearbox for 2023. Adding two gears to the transmission gives the big van quicker acceleration off the line while keeping engine revolutions down at freeway speeds. Rear-wheel drive will continue to come standard, but buyers who need more traction will be able to select a new-for-2023 full-time all-wheel-drive system that replaces the part-time four-wheel-drive system currently available. It can send up to 50% of the engine's torque to either axle.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will begin receiving the 2023 Sprinter in the coming months. Pricing hasn't been announced yet. For context, the 2022 van carries a base price of $38,800 (excluding destination) with a 144-inch wheelbase, a standard roof, and a gasoline engine.