After five years, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has finally been revealed in production specification. Yes, the wait is over (mostly, more on that in a bit) for the electric microbus revival. And in all that time, the van has managed to maintain most of the exterior design of the concept, and it still holds on to the name born by the concept: ID. Buzz. So as far as we know, it's the only ID. model with a word suffix rather than a number.

From the outside, it's clearly related to its precursor, particularly when wearing the optional two-tone paint scheme. It has similar slender headlights and taillights that blend into the character line that splits the top and bottom sections of the van. It has the myriad diamond openings in the lower front fascia for the air intakes. The rear pillars are a little thicker and feature strakes that are inspired by the rear air intakes of the original rear-engine vans. It's also very cab-forward in its shape. There are of course differences, such as the addition of the corporate light bar across the nose and the rear hatch, and it's a little less rounded in shape, likely for practicality reasons. The pillars are all hidden, too, to give it a semi-floating roof look.

Inside, the van looks much more like a modern VW. It gets a standard 10-inch Digital Cockpit instrument screen as well as a 10-inch touchscreen for infotainment. A 12-inch unit is available as an option. Also appearing are the touch buttons for climate control, which we haven't enjoyed in other VWs. The indicator light from the ID.4 makes a return providing visual cues for all variety of functions. It's not all modern VW inside, though. Available as an option is a two-tone interior that matches the exterior.