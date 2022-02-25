2023 Kia Sportage costs $1,900 more than the outgoing model

Kia has released pricing information for the 2023 Sportage, which received a significant makeover inside and out. Offered with front- or all-wheel-drive and in seven trim levels, the crossover costs $1,900 more than the outgoing model, which was only available in four trims.

The entry point into the Sportage lineup remains the LX, which starts at $27,205 with front-wheel-drive and $29,005 with all-wheel-drive. In comparison, the 2022 Sportage LX costs $25,305 with two driven wheels and $26,805 when its four-cylinder engine spins the four wheels. Note that all of these figures include a mandatory destination charge, which Kia sets at $1,215 and which doesn't increase for 2023.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

Sportage LX ($27,205 with front-wheel-drive; $29,005 with all-wheel-drive)

Sportage EX ($29,205 with front-wheel-drive; $31,005 with all-wheel-drive)

Sportage X-Line ($32,005; all-wheel-drive-only)

Sportage SX ($32,705 with front-wheel-drive; $34,505 with all-wheel-drive)

Sportage SX-Prestige ($34,705 with front-wheel-drive; $36,505 with all-wheel-drive)

Sportage X-Pro ($36,205; all-wheel-drive-only)

Sportage X-Pro Prestige ($38,005; all-wheel-drive-only)

Not all of the outgoing Sportage's trim levels return for 2023. The blacked-out Nightfall Edition and the range-topping SX Turbo have both been dropped, though it's not too far-fetched to speculate that they'll either return sooner or later or be replaced by comparable trim levels. As a tradeoff, the new-for-2023 X-Line and X-Pro variants add an outdoorsy flair to the crossover that wasn't previously available.

One of the bigger changes for 2023 is the engine: it's a 2.5-liter four-cylinder rated at 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, and it's bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission. For context, the outgoing Sportage's base engine is a 2.4-liter four that sends 181 horses and 175 pound-feet of twist to the front or the four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. While the increases in output aren't significant, adding a pair of cogs to the transmission should improve drivability in a perceptible way. Fuel economy checks in at 25 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 28 mpg combined with front-wheel-drive and 23, 28, and 25, respectively, with all-wheel-drive.

Other engines will join the lineup later in the production run; we're betting that notably a turbocharged option will return. And, buyers will also have hybrid and plug-in hybrid models to choose from. Pricing for the electrified models will be announced in the not-too-distant future.

The 2023 Kia Sportage is on sale now at dealers across the nation.

Related videos: