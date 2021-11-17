  2. Kia
  3. Sportage News
Los Angeles

2023 Kia Sportage HEV revealed with 226 hybrid horsepower

It's basically the Sorento powertrain in a smaller package

Nov 17th 2021 at 2:15PM
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia
  • 2023 Sportage HEV
  • Image Credit: Kia

As promised, the 2023 Kia Sportage HEV has been revealed. The hybrid powertrain makes the compact SUV the most powerful version available, and it goes on sale next year.

The engine is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder paired with a 44-kW electric motor. Total output is 226 horsepower. The company didn't give a torque number, but it should basically be the same as the Sorento HEV that has the same basic powertrain: 258 pound-feet. Those numbers are a healthy step up from the 187 horsepower of the base 2.5-liter engine. 

Just like its bigger sibling, it has a conventional six-speed automatic transmission, and it can be had with front-wheel or all-wheel drive. Fuel economy isn't official yet, but Kia is aiming for up to 39 mpg. That won't be class-leading, but it will be very competitive with the likes of the Honda CR-V Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

Three trim levels will be offered: LX, EX and SX-Prestige. Notably absent are the more rugged-looking X-Line and X-Pro models. Visually, the Sportage HEV will look basically identical to non-hybrid models except for discreet badges and unique wheel designs. The LX comes with front-wheel drive as standard while EX and SX-Prestige get all-wheel drive standard.

The hybrid Sportage will go on sale next year. Expect pricing to be announced in the near future just before the SUV hits dealers.

Related video:

Featured Gallery2023 Kia Sportage HEV

Kia Sportage Information

Kia Sportage
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X