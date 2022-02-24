Morgan Super 3 takes the torch from the 3-Wheeler

Morgan's replacement for the 3-Wheeler has landed — and viewed from certain angles it looks like it has literally landed from the sky. It ditches the V-twin engine, it wears a comprehensively updated design, it rides on a new platform, and it's headed for the American market.

Getting rid of the 3-Wheeler's front-mounted two-cylinder engine forced designers to go back to the drawing board. Morgan explains that its design department drew inspiration from the jet age as it balanced form and function. The end result is a vehicle that looks unmistakably like a Morgan three-wheeler (and there have been many) but whose front end is characterized by cast aluminum structures that serve both as trim and as braces for the engine. The shape of the body hasn't changed much, it still looks like something that's a pair of wings away from flying, yet new sideblades help cool the engine (which is now beneath the hood) and can be used to install storage racks or bags. One of our favorite parts of the design is the exhaust pipe, which pokes out from the passenger's side of the body like on an old plane.

Built on a new bonded aluminum platform, the Super 3 measures 140.9 inches long, 72.8 inches wide, and 44.5 inches tall. These are unusual dimensions, to say the least: it's about as long as a European city car (like the Volkswagen up!), around three inches narrower than a sixth-generation Ford Bronco (the standard truck; not the extra-wide Raptor), and approximately three inches taller than a Ford GT.

Enthusiasts have taken the 3-Wheeler on countless adventures over the past decade, and Morgan has taken notice. It ensured that every part of the two-seater's cabin, including the USB ports, is dust-tight and protected against splashing water, and it offers water-resistant vinyl upholstery. Buyers can alternatively order leather, among other upholstery options. Several firsts appear in the interior, including digital gauges (a feature that Morgan has never offered on a series-produced car) and a footwell heater (a feature that the 3-Wheeler was, much to the chagrin of owners, not offered with). The steering column and the pedal box are both adjustable, so it's easier to fit in the cockpit.

With the V-twin out of the picture, power comes from a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated three-cylinder sourced from Ford and tuned to develop 118 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque. This is the same engine that the Blue Oval puts in the Fiesta, among other cars. And, while 118 horsepower doesn't sound like much, keep in mind that the Super 3 tips the scale at about 1,400 pounds. Bolted to a five-speed manual transmission borrowed from Mazda's MX-5 Miata, the triple spins the lone rear wheel via a reengineered bevel box and a carbon fiber-reinforced belt, and it sends the Super 3 from zero to 60 mph in approximately seven seconds and on to a top speed of around 130 mph.

Switching from a twin to a triple promises to significantly change handling. In the 3-Wheeler, the engine was mounted over the front wheels; in the Super 3, it's installed behind the front axle line, so it's front-mid-mounted. Morgan also fitted a pull-rod suspension system that reduces unsprung weight, and it worked with Avon to develop tires specifically for the Super 3. They're closer to car tires than to motorcycle tires.

Built largely by hand in Malvern, England, the Morgan Super 3 is on sale now — even in the United States. Pricing in its home market starts at £34,958 (about $46,900 at the current conversion rate) excluding local taxes. Buyers will have numerous customization options and accessories to choose from, including different paint colors, upholstery types and trim materials, luggage sets, driving jackets, a Google-powered navigation system, and accessory rails. Graphic packages that take the design in wildly different directions will also be offered.

Related video: