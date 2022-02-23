From the beginning, the Hummer line of vehicles has been synonymous with the phrase, "absolute unit." The M998 Humvee turned to civilian use as the Hummer H1 came with a curb weight of 7,560 pounds depending on configuration. The much more urbane Hummer H2 didn't sacrifice much of those gains, putting about 6,615 on the scales. Let us not forget that the behemoth gravitational pull and square-jawed mass were what every Hummer buyer wanted. So, starting with the brand values and customer demand, and adding the fact that electric vehicles are substantially heavier than their ICE counterparts, no one should be surprised that the 2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 weighs 9,063 pounds. That's just one of the substantial figures GMC included in a self-certification filing submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the document rooted out by Car and Driver. Last year GMC told us the Hummer would weigh 9,046 pounds, which proves again the Freshman 15 (or 16) is unavoidable.

Loaded up with humans and their accessories, the truck's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) comes in at 10,550 pounds.

It takes a few other big numbers to keep that kind of tonnage on the go. The Ultium battery weighs 2,923 pounds. With a 617-amp-hour capacity at 400 volts, total capacity comes in at 246.8 kWh, specific energy at 158 Wh/kg. Usable capacity is about 85% less, at 212.7 kWh. For the time being, these numbers put every other pack in a production vehicle in the shade. That gargantuan chemical plant in the Hummer's floor powers a 329-mile range the same way a giant fuel tanks feed a truck that gets 8 miles to the gallon. The miles per gallon equivalent figures GMC submitted to the EPA are 51 MPGe city, 43 MPGe highway, 47 MPGe combined. Motor Trend questioned whether GM applied the correction factor used for window sticker numbers; if not, the standard 0.7 correction drops the MPGe specs to 36 city, 30 highway, and 33 combined.

However, trucks with a GVWR beyond 8,500 pounds don't need to display fuel economy figures on their window stickers, so don't expect to see any such details on dealer lots. For comparison, the Rivian R1T Launch Edition weighs about 7,000 pounds, and fits a 128.9 kWh battery good for an estimated 314 miles estimated at 70 MPGe. The coming Ford F-150 Lightning weighs about 6,500 pounds, employing its available 1,800-pound Extended Range pack with 131 kWh for an 300 estimated miles.

And for clarity on those five-figure torque figures GMC relished bragging about, the filing also included the Hummer EV's final drive ratios: 13.26:1 at the front axle, 10.49:1 at the rear, with each of the three motors in the Edition 1 good for 265.5 pound-feet of torque. EPA-rated horsepower tallies 983 ponies.

Deliveries of the $110,295 Edition 1 have already begun. This is the sole version for the 2022 model year, the $99,995 2023 Hummer EV3X pickup enters production late this year.