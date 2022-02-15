The hits at Lego keep on coming. Their latest kit is a McLaren MCL36, the team's 2022 Formula One car. Joining the Technic line for more advanced (read: adult) builders, the 1,432-piece set looks extremely faithful to the real thing, complete with the team's all-new livery.

Lego worked closely with McLaren Racing to bring the car to life. This should be no surprise, as Lego has already turned several McLaren cars into brick form. The toy designers developed the kit in conjunction with the real F1 shop to have the Lego set released at the same time as the actual MCL36. In fact, McLaren Racing's new orange-on-blue livery may have even been accidentally revealed by the Lego set before it was seen on the real car.

The graphic scheme isn't all it has in common with the 1:1 scale car. The Lego replica features a V6 engine with moving pistons, working suspension, a steering mechanism that turns the front wheels, and a functioning differential. When all is said and done, the finished car will measure 25.5 inches long, 10.5 inches wide, and over 5 inches tall.

One of the reasons the kit pulls off its real counterpart's look so well is that F1 cars by nature are very utilitarian. They don't have wide, sweeping panels with curved sheetmetal like production cars, which are incredibly difficult to replicate with Lego. The gaps in the bodywork simply don't look as egregious as they do on, say, the Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The McLaren MCL36 follows several recent Technic releases, including the Ford Raptor, Jeep Wrangler, and Batmobile from the upcoming "The Batman" movie. The Formula One car is scheduled for a March 1 release and will retail for $179.99.

