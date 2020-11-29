McLaren and Lego have worked together on several projects since 2015, but the British supercar manufacturer's models have never appeared in the more advanced Technic line of kits. That's scheduled to change in early 2021 when the Senna GTR comes to your favorite retailer's toy aisle with a surprising realistic set of features.

Designed for builders aged 10 and up, the Senna is an 830-piece kit that's 12 inches long when fully assembled. It's far more accurate than the Senna that's in the standard Lego catalog thanks to features like a V8 engine with moving pistons and a functional suspension system, but the coolest part of the kit is that the dihedral doors open just like in the real car. The Senna GTR's roof-mounted air scoop and its huge rear wing are on the kit, too.

"Recreating a car that is so extreme to the core as the McLaren Senna GTR with Lego Technic gave us an incredibly interesting challenge. This track car is not like any road car I've worked on before. It's got some unique details, like silhouettes and the awesome rear spoiler, which differentiates the building experience from others," explained Uwe Wabra, one of the Danish brick-building company's senior designers, in a statement.

Lego Technic's McLaren Senna GTR will be available on Lego's official website, in Lego stores worldwide, and at select retailers starting on January 1, 2021. It's priced at $49.99, which makes it relatively affordable. Lego Technic's recently-announced Ferrari 488 GTE kit costs about $150, and the real Senna GTR starts at $1.65 million.