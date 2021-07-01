2021 Ford F-150 Raptor now available in Lego form to conquer household obstacles

Lego's streak of offering cool models of equally cool cars continues with the addition of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. It's a Technic kit, so although the shape may be slightly off, it makes up for it with fun, functional details.

The bright orange plastic pickup consists of 1,379 pieces and measures 16.5 inches long. The body has opening doors, hood and tailgate, and under that hood is a little V6 engine with moving pistons, just like the real thing. It's all suspended on a chassis with real shocks and springs. The suspension setup seems fairly accurate, with independent front suspension and a solid rear axle at the back. It has functional steering, too, which is controlled via a little wheel on the roof for easy maneuvering around your desk or floor.

The kit retails at $99.99 before tax and shipping. It's available to pre-order right now on the Lego website. Orders will ship on October 1. Take note, Lego is only taking orders of up to two kits per household.

