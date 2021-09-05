2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE is an electric alternative to the E-Class

Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQE, a sedan developed as an electric alternative to the E-Class and as a smaller alternative to the EQS. Available only as an EV, the EQE will make its public debut at the 2021 Munich Auto Show.

An unmistakable family resemblance links the EQE to the EQS; it looks nothing like the E-Class. Characterized by a one-bow cab-forward design and an unusually long wheelbase, Mercedes-Benz's junior EV sedan features a grille-less front end with sharp headlights and a rear end dominated by a light bar. It's not a Xerox copy of its bigger sibling, but it's easy to identify as a member of the German firm's growing EQ-branded range of electric vehicles.

The EQE measures 196.6 inches long, 77.2 inches wide, 59.9 inches tall, and it rides on a 122.9-inch wheelbase. To add context, the current, W213-generation E-Class sedan posts numbers of about 194, 73, 58, and 116, respectively. The EQE is not significantly longer than the E, but there's a lot more metal between its wheels.

Open the doors — or wait for them to open themselves as you walk towards the car; the EQE can optionally do that — and you'll see an interior brimming with tech features, including many that trickled down from the aforementioned EQS. Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system comes standard, it's displayed on a 12.8-inch OLED screen, and the Hyperscreen that stretches the entire width of the dashboard is available at an extra cost.

At launch, the EQE will exclusively be available with a rear-mounted electric motor linked to a 90.6-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. It will zap the rear wheels with 288 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque, enough to send the sedan — whose weight hasn't been published yet — from zero to 60 mph in about 5.6 seconds and on to a top speed limited to 130 mph. Mercedes-Benz quotes a maximum driving range of 410 miles, though it obtained that figure using the fabulously optimistic European cycle. The EPA's number will undoubtedly be several clicks lower.

Although plans to release additional drivetrain options haven't been released yet, we'd be surprised if the lineup ends there. Our crystal ball tells us all-wheel-drive and AMG-badged versions will arrive sooner rather than later.

Driving aids are plentiful, as you'd expect, but many are found on the list of options. The list of features buyers can pay extra for includes an Airmatic air suspension system, a rear-wheel steering system, a head-up display, Active Steering Assist, and Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function. Lane-keeping assist comes standard.

Mercedes-Benz dealers across America will begin receiving the 2023 EQE in 2022. Pricing will be announced closer to the sedan's on-sale date; we expect it will cost more than the E-Class, which carries a base price of $54,250. When it lands, it will compete against the Audi E-Tron GT, the BMW i4, and the Tesla Model S, among others.

Related video: