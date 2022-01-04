The BMW iX xDrive50 isn't exactly slow with 516 horsepower on tap. That's just not enough for some people, though, so the German brand has added the 2023 BMW iX M60 with a maximum output of 610 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque.

The power increase does seem to be the main upgrade for the M60, and it's slightly more complicated than those headline numbers. That output is only on offer when in Sport Boost Mode and with launch control on. In Sport Boost Mode with launch control off, torque drops to 749 pound-feet. In normal mode, power dips to 532 horsepower. So, summing up, minimum output is 532 horsepower and 749 pound-feet, and maximum is 610 horsepower and 811 pound-feet. Most of the power increase comes from a new electric motor exclusive to the M60, it's a six-phase motor with dual power inverters, and it alone is rated up to 483 horsepower.

With additional power comes additional weight. The M60 is 110 pounds heavier than the xDrive50. It's not a massive increase, which is understandable since most of the SUV is unchanged with the same size battery pack and the same type of air suspension (dual-wishbone front and five-link rear) as the standard model. The only real chassis changes are different anti-roll bars and larger brake rotors, though BMW hasn't given exact specs on them. The added power does make the M60 much quicker to 60 mph with a time of 3.6 seconds, whereas the xDrive50's time is above 4. Top speed is 155 mph depending on options.

With basically the same battery as the xDrive50, but with more power, more weight and standard 21-inch wheels, the M60 understandably won't go as far. Its range is estimated at 280 miles. It does support 195-kW DC fast charging, and BMW estimates it can charge from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes at maximum charging speed.

Otherwise, the M60 is pretty similar to the xDrive50. The exterior has the same design as the standard model with the Sport appearance package. It is available with an extra-cost Titanium Bronze Exterior package, as shown in the gallery at top. It adds bronze accents to the grille and badging, and it can be matched with bronze-highlighted 22-inch wheels. The price for this faster iX is $106,095 with destination, a notable increase over the xDrive50's base price of $84,195.

