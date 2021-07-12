Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator now have Gorilla Glass upgrades

As rumored last month, and previewed at the Easter Jeep Safari, Jeep has made Gorilla Glass windshields available for the Wrangler and Gladiator. This is an expansion of Jeep and Mopar's Gorilla Glass offerings that started with the JK Wrangler's windshield, which is still available. This also means the two recent Jeeps join other cars such as the Ford F-150 and Ford GT in using the glass technology.

The glass is like what's used in many modern smart phones, and it seems that on top of the Gorilla Glass inner ply, there's an outer ply 52% thicker than a normal Wrangler/Gladiator windshield. Basically, it should be much more resistant to damage. That should be quite appealing considering Jeep's off-road focus.

In addition to offering the high strength, the official windshields are exactly as functional as the normal ones. They feature all the little Jeep Easter Egg design cues, and are compatible with the forward-facing camera and its associated heater, as equipped.

Pricing ranges from $793 to $932 depending on what features you need for your model. Those prices are for the parts, so installation could cost a little extra. The windshields are warrantied for two years and an unlimited number of miles. JK Wrangler windshields are a bit cheaper at $645.

Related Video: