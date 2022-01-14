C8s, V8s and the 2022 Car, Truck and Utility of the Year | Autoblog podcast #712

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They kick off with an overview of the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year award winners (spoiler: Ford did well). After that, they talk about GM's electric pickup strategy and whether a premium electric pickup from Cadillac makes sense. Then, they pivot to Mitsubishi and the future of the Ralliart nameplate. Will we ever get a fun, inexpensive enthusiast car from the Japanese automaker again? Then it's on to what Byron's had in the driveway for the past couple weeks, including a 2022 Chevy Corvette and a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Xtreme Recon. Plus, he talks about putting some new snow tires on his personal Jeep Wrangler for evaluation in Michigan winter.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #712

