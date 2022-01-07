Chevy, GMC have electric pickups coming. Is Cadillac next?

  2. Cadillac
GMC already has an uber-expensive electric pickup in the Hummer EV. By now you've no doubt seen the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. It's a pickup. It's electric. It looks a little bit like an Avalanche. Hmm. You know what else was a pickup that looked a little bit like an Avalanche? Why, the Cadillac Escalade EXT, of course. 

So, hypothetically, if Cadillac were to build an Escalade EXT with an upmarket interior, Super Cruise, a minimum of 300 miles of range, 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, a locking frunk and 5-passenger seating, plus all of the nifty doodads and gadgets we've already seen on the Silverado ... would it sell? 

OK, this isn't entirely hypothetical. In fact, I received a survey from Cadillac this morning asking just that. It's an interesting question. And it's one we're putting to you, the readers. So, what say you? Cadillac Escalade EV-T? Yes or no?

