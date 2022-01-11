Porsche Motorsport North America to build engines for Singer restomods

A lot has already happened in 2022, and we're still not out of the first fortnight. Well here's another log for the bonfire of world events: As reported by Top Gear, Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA) has signed a contract with Porsche 911 restomodder Singer to build Singer's remanufactured engines. Previous to now, Porsche has spent much of its public relationship with Singer compelling the California restorer to make it more clear that Porsche and Singer aren't related. It began not long after Singer's explosion in popularity, when Porsche proclaimed 'there's no such thing as a Singer 911,' so the cars became Porsche 911s "Reimagined by Singer." Their conflict continued up to less than a year ago, when Porsche insisted that the Porsche branding on Singer's ACS rally car could make it appear the ACS was a Porsche product. Singer removed the ACS from its website.

We're sure the ice hasn't thawed completely, but this news means there's a localized hot spot in Carson, California. That's where PMNA is based, in the Porsche Experience Centre, its usual work centered on the sales and service of customer racing team cars. The remanufactured engines for Singer will only be the naturally aspirated 3.8- and 4.0-liter flat-six units that were being built by Ed Pink Racing Engines in Van Nuys, California. The 4.0-liter, 500-horsepower engines for the Singer DLS cars that were developed with Williams Advanced Engineering will continue being built in the UK by Nicholson McLaren.

Stressing that this is an assembly deal only, statements from both parties agree that the engines will be built to Singer's standards. Top Gear wrote that "Singer believes owners of the cars might be able to tell a difference if old and new engines are directly compared." We can't imagine Singer would allow much variation, but if nothing else, we do imagine that having engines fixed up by the mothership will only make Singers more desirable and valuable among the absurdly fastidious Porsche crowd. We're also ready to wager that if this works out and both companies can maintain their distinct brand territories on the communal projects — Porsche especially — the collaboration will grow.

