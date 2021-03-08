Singer removes ACS car from its website after Porsche objections

The fanfare surrounding Singer Design's All-terrain Competition Study revealed earlier this year was inescapable, but if you look at the company's website and Facebook page now, you'll see no trace of it. The car has reportedly been pulled due to Porsche's objections, likely in reference to its heavy "Porsche" branding.

According to Carscoops, Porsche's legal department asked Singer to remove the car from its promotional outlets until the issue is resolved. "We are glad to have a growing community of Porsche enthusiasts. They help us to ensure that so many Porsche cars originally built decades ago remain on the road and are still being enjoyed," Porsche told Carscoops. "At the same time, we have a responsibility to our customers to ensure that Porsche products – designed and engineered by us – can be clearly and easily identified."

In some images released by Singer, the ACS featured the word "Porsche" written across its rear in either the traditional wide Porsche font or something close to it. One of the cars had the word "Porsche" molded into the door sill. Porsche believes that this may lead some people to confuse the Singer with an actual Porsche product, it seems.