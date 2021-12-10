Unlike many upcoming electric vehicles, we haven't seen much in the way of Tesla Cybertruck test prototypes. But that may be changing. A YouTube user was recently flying a camera drone at a Tesla facility and got some excellent footage, also shared by Electrek, of the low-poly pickup truck out testing. And it's not the show car, as there are a number of tweaks and features visible that are clearly for the production model.

The one detail that really grabbed us was that mega-sized windshield wiper arm. It's the length of the very large windshield, plus it's just the one single wiper that clearly swings in an arc from corner to corner via the mount in the windshield's lower corner. Close inspection seems to show the arm comprises two individual blades, which is likely done to use existing size blades that are more easily replaced. Also, because the shape of the truck is so close to the show model, down to the glass being flush with the hood, the wiper arm sticks out a bit strangely against the otherwise nearly seamless surface.

Also making an appearance are the side mirrors, which were previously seen in another video of a test truck. They look simple and utilitarian, which isn't necessarily a bad thing on a truck. Lighting seems very similar to the show vehicle, though only the concealed lower headlights and the tiny rear taillights were illuminated. Between those headlights are three orange marker lights. These seem to indicate the Cybertruck will be similar in width to trucks like the F-150 Raptor, Ram 1500 TRX and GMC Hummer EV, all of which also have those lights because of federal law requiring wide trucks to have them.

More subtle changes are visible in the fender flares, bumpers and side skirts. The flares seem a bit thicker than before, and they blend better with the bumpers and side skirts. The front bumper also seems to have some air dam added, which is noticeable in the small extensions ahead of the front wheels. This is undoubtedly to improve aerodynamics for more usable range. We also were able to make out cameras in the windshield and B-pillars like other Tesla models, which are there for advanced driver aid systems. Finally, the bed seems to have some cut lines for a panel that likely opens up to a trunk, similar to the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tesla says the Cybertruck will enter production in 2022. When it was first announced, Tesla said it would be available with one, two or three motors and ranges between 250 and 500 miles. Since then, Tesla boss Elon Musk said a four-motor version will be offered along with rear-wheel steering.

Related Video: