The trend of automakers offering trim packages that add black-painted trim is as strong as ever, with no signs of slowing down. Lincoln already had a black-out package for the Aviator called the Monochromatic Package. Now, it's adding even more black trim for something called the Jet Package, because of the Aviator name and the idea of jet black. Aren't they clever?

Anyway, the main difference here is that the Monochromatic Package left bits of chrome on the car, such as the grille surround, fender badges and window surrounds. The Jet Package abolishes those shiny bits in favor of gloss black trim. The body color mirrors also go black, as do the grille centers and most of the 22-inch wheels. The lower cladding is finished in body color, though.

The package will be available early next year. Only three colors can be chosen with it: Pristine White, Infinite Black, Silver Radiance and Burgundy Velvet. It's also exclusive to the Reserve trim level. Pricing hasn't been announced yet.

