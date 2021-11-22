Dodge has three big reveals for 2022; at least two are electrified

This summer, Stellantis outlined the broad strokes of its ambitious electrification strategy. Included in the plan is an all-electric muscle car for 2024. And apparently we're going to see the concept for it very soon, according to Motor Authority and Motor Trend. Both outlets spoke with Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis, who revealed that we'll see this monster EV in 2022, along with two other models.

For a car that's not going on sale for a little more than two years, it's a little surprising we'll be seeing the basic car next year. From the big Stellantis EV summit, we know that it will be built on the STLA Large platform, which will also underpin the next Giulia. It can accommodate batteries with capacities ranging from 101 to 118 kWh for up to 500 miles of range. Stellantis will also have an array of motors with power up to 402 horsepower. Combining two would be an easy way to make more than 800 horsepower, which would be highly appropriate for an electric Dodge muscle car.

As for Challenger and Charger? "These cars that you know today will go out of production by the time we get to 2024," Kuniskis told MT. We reported over a year ago that those aging muscle cars will live on until at least 2023, so it sounds like Dodge remains roughly on track there.

The other two vehicles to be revealed in 2022 are shrouded in mystery. Kuniskis said one of them would be an all-new plug-in hybrid model that will be revealed early next year. He emphasized to Motor Authority that it's new, so presumably not closely related to any existing plug-in hybrids such as the Pacifica, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. And coming at the end of the year is, well, something. He didn't give any hint as to body style, performance or anything.

These reveals will also appear in Dodge's 24 Months of Muscle schedule of events. You can view the ones revealed so far, such as the Jailbreak Hellcats and the upcoming hiring of Chief Donut Maker, but most of the slots on the site are closed. Most of the doors are plain, but a few have some interesting symbols: two hands in the air; a tire swing; a bottle of moonshine; a ghost; a pot of something (maybe honey, or chili) with exhaust headers; a spray can with a skull and cross bones; a crown; and roadkill. We're not sure what any of them mean, so feel free to share your theories down below, and stay tuned for these future Dodge reveals.

