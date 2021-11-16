2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak models add power, personalization options

Another year, another round of Hellcat news. You’d think that the folks at Stellantis are running out of names for further variants at this point, but worry not. Allow us to introduce you to the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak.

Everything in that name prior to “Jailbreak” is old news, so let’s learn what Jailbreak means in Dodge speak. The most important element is that it essentially allows you to go nuts from a customization standpoint, unlocking a truly daunting number of potential personalization combinations. From a performance standpoint, it means 10 extra horsepower from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8. Yes, the Jailbreak versions of the Charger and Challenger Redeye will each feature 807 horsepower instead of 797 horsepower. For anyone checking spec sheets, that’s just one pony less than the Demon made on pump gas. Yeehaw, America, right?

The custom options are what Dodge is really stressing with this new Jailbreak model, though. Basically, if any of Dodge’s walls were keeping you from selecting certain colors/wheels/stripes/interiors before, consider them knocked down. Choose any color in the book, then combine it with your choice of wheel, stripe, brake caliper color, badge finish, seats, seatbelt color and floor mat color. It’s a small taste of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in a reasonably affordable Hellcat.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis offered his take on the new program.

“For those looking for a unique appearance, we are going to let customers run free through the styling archives,” Kuniskis said. “We're taking most of the parts and pieces we've used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own ‘One of One.’ So, if you're dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos and red badges, I'm not sure we should, but we'll build it for you.”

There are a number of options that were never available before now that will be exclusive to the Jailbreak models, too. Those include the aforementioned Hammerhead Grey leather seats, Hammerhead Grey floor mats, grey/sepia/red seatbelts, copper weave carbon fiber trim, blue and yellow brake calipers and much, much more.

And if you can’t decide, Dodge has dreamt up a few pre-made options and given them names. The F8 Green Challenger you see in the pictures here is named Old School Challenger Jailbreak, and the Hellraisin Charger is named Brass Funky Charger. Dodge didn’t provide photos, but other options include Red Dawn, The Classic and Yin Yang.

Other than the theoretical bizarre color combinations you could think up, there’s nothing on the exterior to denote your Redeye as a Jailbreak model. However, the interior features a small “Jailbreak” badge on the passenger side of the instrument panel.

Dodge says the Jailbreak package will add $995 to the price of the vehicle, but doesn’t say how much each individual customization option will tack on further. Even if you don’t do much, the bragging rights of 10 extra horsepower might be worth the $995. Customer orders for Jailbreak cars are expected to begin arriving in dealerships at the end of 2021.

