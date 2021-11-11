Three Porsche 911 special editions will celebrate famous forebears

Last year, spy photographers at the Nürburgring began reporting frequent sightings of a current-generation Porsche 911 prototype with a ducktail spoiler. By April of this year, the prototype having shed enough camo to reveal sheetmetal details, we were finally able to peg it as a new version of the 911 Sport Classic. Motor Trend reports that the as-yet-unripe fruit will be one of a trio of classic-themed models coming from Stuttgart, all finding their original inspiration in variants released in the 1970s. The others will be a 911 ST and a 50th Anniversary 911 RS that celebrates the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7.

We'll start with the Sport Classic, which first appeared in 2010 on the 997-series 911, but took heaps of inspiration from the Carrera RS 2.7. The coming Sport Classic sticks to the recipe with a channeled roof akin to the double-bubble roof on the last Sport Classic, plus creases on the hood and, of course, the fixed ducktail spoiler. According to Motor Trend, the coming Sport Classic will inherit the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six with 640 horsepower from the current 911 Turbo S. The pictured prototype does have most of the Turbo's bodywork, from the front fascia to the Sport Design wheels. However, there are no vents in the fenders in the latest version, although earlier prototypes did sport vents. Since this coupe is expected to sell only with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, and the Turbo only comes as an all-wheel-drive automatic, it's possible the Sport Classic will get an engine from the non-Turbo range, like the 3.0-liter turbo flat-six with 443 hp and 390 pound-feet from the 911 Carrera S. Don't be surprised at a wheel swap, either, for units with the classic look of old Fuchs wheels.

We'll be in the 50th anniversary year of the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7 in 14 months, and it's absurd to think Porsche would ignore a chance to revel in the diamond jubilee of one of its most famous models. Motor Trend believes the reboot of the original homologation model will run with the 3.0-liter flat-six from the modern Carrera GTS, which delivers 473 hp and 420 lb-ft. The extra oomph, along with copious weight-savings, some stylish interior dressing like houndstooth or tartan upholstery, and the obligatory ducktail should make a sweet ride.

Lastly, a second coming of the 911 ST will channel the race car built between 1970 and 1971 for events like the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 1000 Kilometers of the Nürburgring. It will do this in part with wider rear fenders hovering over fat rear rubber. The originals were exceedingly rare, with experts still not sure if there were 23 or 24 made. Motor Trend thinks the coming ST will borrow the 4.0-liter 502-hp engine from the newest GT3 and could put a few more horses in the pen. Naturally it will be paired with a stripped-out, racy interior. This is roughly the formula for a new 911 R, after the version from 2016 sent Porsche collectors into a speculation frenzy that led to the creation of the GT3 Touring.

We should begin to see these three new treats debuted over the next year. Naturally, expect low production runs and high prices. Now if we could just get a bead on when that Safari 911 prototype plans to take a bow, we'd be good.

