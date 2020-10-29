A 992 Porsche 911 prototype decked out (so to speak) with a ducktail spoiler has been spotted running the Nürburgring again, prompting yet more speculation about this mysterious future model that has now been caught by spy photographers on multiple occasions.

Each time this car has appeared, it has raised more questions than it has answered. It has been spied with its rear fender-mounted inlets covered and uncovered, with rear seats and with a half cage, and even with a set of GT3 RS seats up front, as in this latest round. What we haven't spotted is anything that definitively identifies its role in the 992 hierarchy.

In its earliest incarnation, it appeared in the form of a 911 Turbo S. Later, when it was spotted doing laps of the 'ring, it was caught on video, giving us a chance to hear its powertrain in action. Viewers noted that it appeared to lack the lightning-quick shifts that would indicate it is equipped with Porsche's PDK dual-clutch transmission, prompting speculation that it might be equipped with the GT3's six-speed manual gearbox, which could potentially handle the torque of the Turbo better than the seven-speed gearbox found in the Carrera S.

In any event, this prototype is clearly still a work in progress, and we find it hard to believe that Porsche is testing a ducktail on a 911 just to troll spy photographers (and us, by extension), but hey, it's 2020. Anything's possible. And if Porsche loves anything, it's a limited-edition 911. Somebody named their pet bird "Ferd"? That's a 200-unit run, right there.

