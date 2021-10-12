Ford Mustang Coyote V8 reportedly loses 10 horsepower for 2022

Ford's heritage-laced Mustang is losing a few of its ponies for the 2022 model year, according to a recent report. Soon-to-be-enforced emissions regulations have forced Ford to lower the 5.0-liter Coyote V8's output by 10 horsepower in the GT and the Mach 1 models.

Enthusiast website Muscle Car & Trucks reported that Blue Oval dealers across the nation received an internal memo that explained the drop. Starting with the 2022 model year, the 5.0-liter V8 will deliver 450 horsepower in the GT and 470 horsepower in the Mach 1; 2021's figures checked in at 460 and 480, respectively. There's no word yet on whether torque will stay flat at 420 pound-feet in both cars.

The drop is allegedly due to stricter evaporative emissions standards that were announced in the late 2010s and that are being phased in for the 2022 model year. Ford hasn't commented on the report. We've reached out to the company, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

It's not all bad news for 2022: Ford announced that the EcoBoost-powered Mustang will be available with Stealth Edition package that adds 19-inch wheels, black exterior trim, and illuminated sill plates, among other features. And, the California Special model will be available with the GT Performance Package (pictured) that includes a sportier suspension and six-piston Brembo front brake calipers for the first time.

Related video: