2022 Ford Mustang Stealth Edition package brings a touch of darkness

Ford is making it easier for enthusiasts to customize their Mustang straight from the factory by launching an appearance package called Stealth Edition for 2022. It's also making the GT Performance Package available on the California Special model for the first time.

Offered on the 310-horsepower EcoBoost Premium model, the Stealth Edition package (shown above) bundles 19-inch wheels painted black, black emblems and mirror caps, and a spoiler on the trunk lid. Ford also added covers over the rear lights; they're the same units fitted to the Mustang Ice White edition announced earlier in 2021. Inside, the Stealth look brings extra black trim and illuminated sill plates.

Buyers who tick the Stealth Edition box can select four exterior colors: Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter, and Shadow Black. There are no mechanical modifications, so every Stealth Edition will be powered by a turbocharged, 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine.