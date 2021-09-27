2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV starts at $35,975

When we posted about pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV, we found that if a buyer qualified for the $6,587 federal tax credit the crossover qualifies for, the Santa Fe PHEV becomes less expensive than the least expensive non-plug-in Santa Fe Hybrid. At the time, we wrote that if the same holds true for the smaller Hyundai Tucson, the Tucson PHEV won't start at more than $36,822. Now that we have 2022 Tucson PHEV pricing, the news is better than expected, the SEL trim with all-wheel drive starting at $35,975 after the $1,225 destination charge.

After subtracting the same maximum potential federal tax credit, the entry-level PHEV would cost $29,388. The entry-level Tucson Hybrid Blue starts at $30,275, an $887 premium over the plug-in.

The Tucson Limited PHEV is the most expensive offering in the lineup, starting at $43,775.

In both trims, the purchase price buys 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder aided by an e-motor and a 13.8-kWh battery. The powertrain returns a combined 261 total horsepower and 224 lb-ft of torque, an EPA-estimated 33 miles of all-electric driving range and 80 miles-per-gallon equivalent (MPGe) for 400 miles of total range.

This is less than the Toyota RAV4 Prime's 42 miles of all-electric driving, 94 MPGe, and 600-mile total range, but the Toyota packs a larger battery. On the other hand, the Tucson SEL PHEV costs $3,590 less than the RAV4 Prime before incentives are factored in, and $2,677 less expensive after the max federal credit for both vehicles since the RAV4 qualifies for the full $7,500.

The Ford Escape PHEV starts at about $1,600 less than the Tucson PHEV, and is rated by the EPA at 37 miles of electric range and 105 MPGe. However, the Escape powertrain only drives the front wheels; Ford doesn't offer its Intelligent AWD on the PHEV model.