2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV starts at $35,975

As with the Sorento PHEV, it costs less than the base hybrid after incentives

Sep 27th 2021 at 9:50AM
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV front
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV rear
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line front three quarter
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line rear
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson front detail
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson taillights
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson wheel
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV plugged in
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid front three quarter
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid rear low
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid front high
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson gas only front
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson gas only rear
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line interior
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson standard touchscreen and center controls
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV interior
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson Android Auto
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson touch-sensitive control upgrade
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson touchscreen navi
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson touchscreen radio
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson IP eco
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson IP sport
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson IP main
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV back seat
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited seats
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line seats
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line seat detail
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line dash trim
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line dash trim detail
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid dash trim
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line steering wheel detail
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line shifter
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Shifter
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson cargo floor low
  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson under floor

When we posted about pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV, we found that if a buyer qualified for the $6,587 federal tax credit the crossover qualifies for, the Santa Fe PHEV becomes less expensive than the least expensive non-plug-in Santa Fe Hybrid. At the time, we wrote that if the same holds true for the smaller Hyundai Tucson, the Tucson PHEV won't start at more than $36,822. Now that we have 2022 Tucson PHEV pricing, the news is better than expected, the SEL trim with all-wheel drive starting at $35,975 after the $1,225 destination charge.

After subtracting the same maximum potential federal tax credit, the entry-level PHEV would cost $29,388. The entry-level Tucson Hybrid Blue starts at $30,275, an $887 premium over the plug-in.

The Tucson Limited PHEV is the most expensive offering in the lineup, starting at $43,775. 

In both trims, the purchase price buys 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder aided by an e-motor and a 13.8-kWh battery. The powertrain returns a combined 261 total horsepower and 224 lb-ft of torque, an EPA-estimated 33 miles of all-electric driving range and 80 miles-per-gallon equivalent (MPGe) for 400 miles of total range.

This is less than the Toyota RAV4 Prime's 42 miles of all-electric driving, 94 MPGe, and 600-mile total range, but the Toyota packs a larger battery. On the other hand, the Tucson SEL PHEV costs $3,590 less than the RAV4 Prime before incentives are factored in, and $2,677 less expensive after the max federal credit for both vehicles since the RAV4 qualifies for the full $7,500.

The Ford Escape PHEV starts at about $1,600 less than the Tucson PHEV, and is rated by the EPA at 37 miles of electric range and 105 MPGe. However, the Escape powertrain only drives the front wheels; Ford doesn't offer its Intelligent AWD on the PHEV model.

