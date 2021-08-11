2022 Hyundai Santa Fe starts at $28,385, a $360 increase

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe has been fully priced, including the PHEV version. After the big refresh for the 2021 model year, there are incremental increases for 2022. The lineup in front-wheel-drive form is priced thusly, after the $1,185 destination fee, with the increase in parentheses:

SE $28,385 ($360)

SEL $30,185 ($360)

XRT $33,485 (new this year)

Limited $40,145 ($370)

Calligraphy $42,145 (minus $1,300)

Blue Hybrid $34,935 ($100)

SEL Premium Hybrid $39,995 ($210)

Limited Hybrid $41,345 ($210)

SEL Convenience PHEV $40,535 (new this year)

Limited PHEV $46,545 (new this year)

The SE, SEL, and XRT are all powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 191 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic. The Limited and Calligraphy models get a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque coupled to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Last year, the Calligraphy came standard with all-wheel drive; this year Hyundai has made a front-driver available, lowering the barrier to entry by $1,300. Adding all-wheel drive adds another $1,700 to proceedings on all trims. When factoring that into the Calligraphy price, the 2022 Calligraphy is $570 more dear than the 2021 model.

The SEL Convenience PHEV comes standard with features like LED headlights, power liftgate, eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, driver convenience and safety aids like adaptive cruise control and lane-following assist, and rides standard on 17-inch wheels. The 2022 Santa Fe Limited PHEV adds $6,010 to the SEL Convenience. The top trim throws in goodies like ventilated leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment display, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio, park distance alerts front and rear, surround-view monitor, remote smart parking assist, and it hops up to 19-inch wheels.

The PHEV uses the same ICE as the regular Santa Fe Hybrid, a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gas engine, but gets a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor. The 13.8-kWh battery in the PHEV turns a 90-horsepower motor that lasts for 31 miles of all-electric driving. Total system output comes to 261 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. Instead of the eight-speed automatic or dual-clutch transmissions available on the non-hybrid Santa Fe, the regular hybrid and PHEV trims shift through a six-speed automatic, and all the hybrids come with all-wheel drive.

The EPA rates the PHEV at 33 miles per gallon combined, 76 mpge, the "e" for equivalent, and 440 miles on a full tank of gas. The extra-lean regular hybrid in Blue trim, which costs $5,600 less than the base PHEV, returns 36 city, 31 highway, and 34 combined. But buyers who get the more fully featured SEL Premium Hybrid or Limited Hybrid will get 33 city, 30 highway, 32 combined. The top trim Limited Hybrid is $5,200 less than the Limited PHEV.

Only the PHEV gets the all-electric driving, so commuters with urban or suburban commutes who don't live too far from the office might do best with the PHEV even with the premium. The EPA estimates a minimum of $1,500 in annual gas savings compared to the Santa Fe Hybrid. Because of the PHEV's battery size, it's eligible for a federal tax credit of $6,587. If a buyer could claim that full amount, it would put the PHEV price $987 below even the base regular Hybrid Blue before state incentives. The issue at launch will be getting into one — the Santa Fe PHEV will only be available in 11 states to begin with: CA, CO, CT, ME, MA, MD, NJ, NY, OR, RI, and VT.